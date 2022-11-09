WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University (WSU) Women’s Basketball team was in action at home this evening in their season opener against Alcorn State University (ASU), who is already 0-1 this season.

ASU cut the lead to five in the third quarter, but the Shockers ended up finishing with the 14-point win, 67-53.

The Shockers were led in scoring by junior guard DJ McCarty, who finished with 17 points. Senior forward Trajata Colbert had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, Shockers’ head coach Keitha Adams says the team has a lot to work on.

“It was a little bit of a frustrating night. Lot of little things we didn’t do well. An ugly win, but we’ll take it, and we know we’ll need to play much better moving forward.”