WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas came early for a young Wichita State women’s basketball superfan.
The team surprised a little girl named Ali with a trip to watch them play in Puerto Rico.
“She is at all of our games. She makes signs. She brings candy. She came in today at the end of our shoot around and her mom surprised her. She is going to be traveling to Puerto Rico for our trip,” said Keitha Adams, WSU Woman’s Basketball coach. “We got this connection with her. She is like our no. 1 fan. She comes to my radio show. She is all into our players and team.”
The Puerto Rico Coque Classic will be Dec. 20-21 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
The Shockers will join Georgia Tech, Montana State, Rice, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Wichita State will open play on Dec. 20 vs. Montana State at 12 p.m. and wrap up action on Dec. 21 vs. Virginia Tech at 12 p.m.
It will be the first time Wichita State has competed in Puerto Rico.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former bank vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
- WSU women’s basketball team surprises a little fan with Puerto Rico trip
- Body camera footage shows officer drunk behind the wheel
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 17: Storms ravage south, search for missing plane and a Texas football player gives his team an extra spark
- Woman makes court appearance in a Wichita couple’s murder