WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second year in a row, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year trophy will reside in Wichita, as Addison Barnard was given the award on Wednesday.

Barnard, a sophomore out of Beatrice, Nebraska, was a consistently hot bat throughout the entire season, batting a blistering .409 with 63 hits, 30 of which went for home runs. She also finished the season with 77 RBI.

Her season-high in Runs Batted In (RBI) came on April 29 in a game against East Carolina, when she drove in seven runs. The Wichita State University Shockers ended up winning that game by a score of 24-1.

She was also a constant stealing threat on the basepath. Barnard stole 25 bases, becoming the first Shocker to record a 20-20 season, with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in one season.

Last season, it was Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney, a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year, who took home the award.

Barnard will hope to continue her exceptional season in the AAC Tournament, where the Shockers are scheduled to play the Memphis Tigers on Thursday, May 12. The Shockers (32-15, 14-4 AAC) enter the tournament as the two-seed, with Memphis (16-37, 2-16 AAC) being the seven-seed.

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.