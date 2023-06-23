WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State University guard Craig Porter Jr. is joining the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way deal.

The Terre Haute, Indiana, native spent three seasons with the Shockers, averaging 8.6 points per game in that time. Last season, he was the go-to player on the court, averaging 13.5 points per game on 47% shooting.

His crowning jewel of a performance last season came in a win over South Florida in the AAC Tournament. In that game, he played all but two minutes of the game. He scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, five assists, five rebounds and five blocks.

Prior to last season, Porter actually entered the transfer portal — along with all but two from the 2021-2022 season’s team — but decided to return to the team a short time later.

Before arriving at Wichita State, Porter played for junior college Vincennes College in Indiana. He helped lead the team to an NJCAA national championship in 2019 and a 62-7 record over two seasons.