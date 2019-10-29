WSU’s Echenique fractures hand, out at least a month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers basketball team will hit the hardwood Tuesday for the unofficial start to the 2019-20 season.

Head coach Gregg Marshall announced on Monday that the team will be missing one of their key cogs when they take the floor against Northeastern State.

Marshall says senior Jaime Echenique fractured his left hand over the weekend and is expected to be out, at least, four weeks.

“No surgery needed from what the doctors follow up today, there is no surgery needed he will not be in uniform,” said Marshall.

Echenique is one of three Shockers who won’t take the floor on Tuesday.

Sophomore big man Morris Udeze is out with a concussion. Freshman guard Noah Fernandes is still dealing with a foot injury.

The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.