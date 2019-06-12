WSU’S Luke Ritter named Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University senior infielder Luke Ritter continued adding to his 2019 postseason awards, as he was tabbed a Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American at second base Wednesday, June 12.



Ritter, who was also named first team all-conference in The American for a second consecutive season, hit a team-best .333 with 47 runs, 74 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 40 RBI, 36 walks and 12 stolen bases during the 2019 campaign.



He also posted team-highs in both slugging (.545) and on-base percentage (.458).

Ritter had another award posted to his 2019 postseason awards list, as he was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Midwest Region Second Team as a second baseman.

A native of Overland Park, Kan., Ritter capped his Wichita State career with 22 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI contests. A finalist for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award, Ritter was drafted by the New York Mets in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft.