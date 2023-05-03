WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — USA Softball announced their Top 10 Finalists for the Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday morning, and it includes a player from Wichita State University (WSU).

WSU’s senior shortstop Sydnee McKinney is not a stranger to the Top 10 Finalist list, as she made the list last season and is once again the premiere hitter in college softball.

The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement by Division I female collegiate softball players nationwide.

According to Wichita State Athletics, McKinney leads the country in batting average (.533) and hits (96), and ranks top 10 nationally in runs (71), triples (7), on-base percentage (.573) and total bases (135). In 180 at-bats this season, McKinney has struck out just seven times. She has logged 820 at-bats and struck out a total of 50 times in her collegiate career.

The Norborne, Missouri native has made the NCAA Top 5 All-Time Hits List with 371 career hits and the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week three times. One of her goals is to become the first player in NCAA history to repeat as both the batting average and hits champ, which no player has ever accomplished in back-to-back seasons.

The Top 3 Finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, May 17. The 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced before the NCAA Women’s College World Series scheduled for June 1-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

