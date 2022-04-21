WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Univerisity’s standout freshman Ricky Council IV has announced on his social media accounts that he is entering the transfer portal.

Council averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.

“Shocker Nation, I would like to thank you for all the support I have received over the last two years,” Council wrote. “It means a lot to have fans like you throughout the year. To my coaches and teammates, it’s been a pleasure to be with y’all, win a championship and create many memories in my time here.

“This has been a very tough decision that I’ve been thinking through for weeks, but after long conversations with my family and my supporting cast back home, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal while also pursuing the draft.

“I want to find the best situation for me, if that’s going pro, at another university or returning to Wichita State. Thank you, Shocker Nation.”

He has played in 49 games total for the Shockers, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc. Many times last season, he was the main source of offense for a team that, at times, struggled to score.

The Durham, North Carolina native is also entertaining the possibility of entering the NBA Draft, an announcement he made on March 28 of this year. However, he is not listed on most major draft boards.

Still, the announcement gives the Council an opportunity to work out for NBA scouts and gain that experience if he decides to withdraw his name from draft consideration. The deadline for college athletes to withdraw their names and maintain their eligibility is June 1.

With his departure and the announcement of Tyson Etienne declaring for the NBA Draft, 83% of the scoring from last season, and Council is the seventh player from the team to enter the transfer portal since the end of last season.

Moving forward, Head Coach Isaac Brown and his staff will need to almost fully reconstruct the team after a dismal 15-13 finish last year. The coaching staff has already started that process, utilizing the same method they lost those guys: The transfer portal.

With the departure of seven scholarship players comes the opportunity for seven new players, three of which have already found their new home at Wichita State.

James Rojas, previously at Alabama; Xavier Bell, who played high school basketball at Andover Central before playing at Drexel; and Quincy Ballard, who was previously at Florida State.

This leaves the staff with plenty of options to consider in their transfer options, but it will need to be done soon. Next season will be here before too long, and the expectations from the Shocker fan base will be just as high.