WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State Shocker basketball star Tyson Etienne is entering the NBA Draft. The Shocker guard posted a message to his Twitter account crediting God and thanking Shocker coaches, players and fans for their support.

Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts after a three point shot against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Most High is the source of all things that happen in my life. My heart is filled with faith knowing everything in my life is divinely guided. It was truly the greatest honor of my career thus far to play for Wichita State University and to proudly put on the black and yellow for the past 3 years. Thank you to Coach (Isaac) Brown, Coach (Gregg) Marshall, Coach (Tyson) Waterman, and the entire coaching and support staff for everything. For believing in me, for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and for helping to mode me into the man I am today. To all of my teammates, who are my brothers, thank you for pushing me to elevate to the best version of myself day in and day out. Shocker Nation – you are the best fan base in America. Thank you for genuinely cheering us on every single game through the ups and downs during my time here. I will miss your energy dearly. To my family and my inner circle – your support, love and sacrifice is not something I take for granted. I would not be in this position without each and every one of you. I am excited and ready for my journey ahead. This past year has taught me so much and has prepared me to achieve the goal I’ve had since I was a baby playing on my toy hoop in our living room. With an abundance of gratitude, it’s a dream come true to finally be able to announce that I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft. Tyson Etienne

Etienne is from New Jersey. He passed up the 2021 NBA Draft to return for last season with the Shockers. He finished the season averaging 14.9 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In March, he made the All-Conference Third Team.

Individual Honors:

2021 – American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year

2021 – First Team All-AAC (unanimous)

2021 – NABC First Team All-District 24

3x – AAC Player of the Week (2020: Dec. 28; 2021: Feb. 1, Feb. 22)

5x – AAC Honor Roll (2020: Dec. 7, Dec. 14; 2021: Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Feb. 8)

1x – AAC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 9, 2019)

2021 – Team MVP*

2021 — Strength & Conditioning “Workhorse Award”^

2020 — Most Inspirational*

2x – WSU Varsity Letterman (2020, 2021)

*=Awarded by WSU MBB staff ^=WSU Gold Carpet Awards (all sports)



Team Success:

2021 – NCAA Tournament Qualifier

2021 – AAC Regular Season Champions