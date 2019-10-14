Yellow Evens Series with 8-6 Win in Game Two

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team played game two of its Fall World Series Monday, October 14, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, with the Yellow Team squeaking out an 8-6 win over the Black Team to tie the series, 1-1.

Game three of the best-of-five series is slated for Tuesday, October 15, at 1 p.m.

Freshman Cade Clemons led the Yellow Team offensively, going 2-for-4 with four RBI and a grand slam in the fifth inning. Alex Jackson and Paxton Wallace also drove in runs in the winning effort.



Connor Oliver (1-0) earned the win on the mound, allowing no earned runs on zero hits with one walk in an inning of work.

Freshman Austin Roccaforte who hit a bases clearing triple in the top of the seventh to bring the score within one, paced the Black Team at the plate, while Garrett Kocis and Hunter Gibson both smacked doubles in the game.

Tristan McCraw (0-1) suffered the loss on the bump after allowing five earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks in two innings of work.