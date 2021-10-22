‘SNF’ 49ers take on the Colts in crucial Week 7 game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) – This Sunday on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) will host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for the NFL’s Week 7.

After three straight weeks of losses, the 49ers will have a chance to take down Indianapolis on their home turf. The Colts, however, are looking to ride the momentum of their victory over the Texans last week, even though the matchup was heavily in Indianapolis’ favor before the game started.

San Francisco quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance have traded off the position this season, with Garoppolo starting the first four games and Lance taking on the starting duties for the Week 5 game, due to Garoppolo’s calf contusion.

With last week being a bye week for the team, it’s given Garoppolo a chance to rest up and be healthy enough to play. Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon that Garropolo was not on the 49ers injury report, and Trey Lance is officially out for Sunday night’s matchup against Indianapolis.

On the Colt’s side, former Eagles QB Carson Wentz was called upon to lead the team after legendary quarterback Phillip Rivers retired in 2020. But Wentz, 28, has had a rough start to the 2021 season with three interceptions, two fumbles and eight sacks. This was especially troubling after a punishing 2020 season that put him at the top of the NFL list for interceptions and sacks.

Things look to be turning around for Wentz, though. He has improved during the last two games against powerhouse Baltimore and Houston, scoring four touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games. This all builds the anticipation for Sunday’s game which is crucial for Wentz and the Colts to remain competitive in the division.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Levi’s Stadium on NBC4. You can also stream the game live at NBCSports.com/Live.