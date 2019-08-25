Softball Camp connects young athletes with the stars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not every day young athletes get to learn from a two-time Olympian, but for more than 200 area softball players, that experience of a lifetime came true, working side by side with Gold medalist Jennie Finch.

Eck Stadium was the stage for Circle of Stars softball camp Saturday morning where athletes were hard at work, eager to polish their craft.

“It’s just exciting knowing that this generation is growing up knowing that they can become anything and do anything,” Finch says.

And joining her was National Pro, fast pitch player of the year, Brenna Moss.

With the help of the Wichita softball team, player ranging from ages five up to 14 dove into ladder drills, running bases and perfecting their skills.

For Finch, this camp gives her an opportunity to inspire that next group of aspiring athletes to be the best they can be.

“My advice to these girls: play hard; have fun. Life is short. Don’t go through the motions. Give it everything you have” she said. “Don’t go half way. Find your passion, whatever it is. And just go be it. Run with it and believe in yourself.”