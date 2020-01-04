Sooners rally late to defeat Wildcats in Big 12 opener

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats opened Big 12 play with a 66-61 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. K-State led 61-54 late before the Sooners closed the game on a 12-0 run.
Xavier Sneed led K-State with 22 points. The loss drops the Wildcats to 7-6 overall.
K-State returns to action Tuesday night at home against TCU.
