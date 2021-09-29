South’s Neal had eight touchdown game in 70 point win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some high school football players are happy scoring a single touchdown in a game, Wichita South’s TJ Neal was part of eight last Friday night in the Titans’ 70 point, first win of the season.

Neal, a senior quarterback at South had an impressive final stat line. 15-17 passing for 299 yards, six touchdown passes, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Those were just his stats on offense. Neal also plays defense as a cornerback, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown totaling eight in the game.

“I just showed up and made sure I was ready to play and my guys were ready to play. We knew what we were capable of, we came home and put on a show,” said Neal.

“He gets everyone lined up on defense and on offense he knows what everyone should be doing,” said Russ Wells, the Titans head coach. “A very heady player. Smart, never has to be told twice what to do. He’s a kid that you say if you had 11 of them you would never lose.”

South is scheduled to play Pittsburg on the road Friday night.