Sparks off the bench propel KU over George Mason

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 01: Davonte Gaines #3 of the George Mason Patriots passes the ball as Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 01, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ starters struggled, but bench players picked up the slack in the Jayhawks’ 76-67 win over George Mason on Saturday at Allen Field House.

Role players Mitch Lightfoot (14 points, 100% FG)and Jalen Coleman-Lands (20 points, five three-point baskets made) provided much-needed support off the bench as KU’s starters shot 27% from the floor.

Kansas only relinquished the lead once, but the Patriots stayed within 12 points throughout the game.

Blue Valley Northwest’s Christian Braun shot 3-12 (14 points, 2-6 from three) while Ochai Agbaji had 11 points (4-14, 2-7 from three).

The bench scored 38 points to split with the starters.

The Jayhawks also scored 19 points off of 14 Patriot turnovers.

Sixth-ranked KU is now 11-1 as they begin Big 12 play. They are on the road to Oklahoma State on Tuesday, January 4.

