Sporting KC II comes to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)- This Saturday, soccer fans will have an opportunity to check out Sporting KC II, right here in Wichita.

Saturday’s event is a part of the teams preseason slate in preparation for the USL Championship. The team will face regional rival OKC Energy FC at Stryker Sports Complex at 2:00 p.m.”You know all of our fans are very supportive of us and I think to be able to go out and play at Stryker Sports Complex is going to be fantastic because now we get to go there and showcase our talents in their home town,” says Overland park native Christian Duke.

“For them to come here and do great things with that club generally means Sporting Kansas City has had their eyes on on them for some time,” says Stryker Sports Complex director Larry Inlow.

The game is free to the public.