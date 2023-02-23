WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Major League Soccer season is set to kick off this coming weekend, and Sporting KC will take the pitch against Portland with two Kansas natives on its roster.

Both players, Cam Duke and Kortne Ford, hail from the Kansas City area, with Duke coming from Overland Park and Ford coming from Olathe.

Duke has played midfielder for Sporting KC since 2021 when he started six of 16 appearances and scored two goals in 657 minutes played.

Last season, Duke did not score any goals but did tally three assists. He started in half of the team’s 26 appearances and started three matches in Sporting’s Open Cup run.

Duke is the 11th homegrown player in the club’s history. He entered the Sporting Kansas City Academy in 2012 and has represented United States youth national teams at the U14, U15, U16 and U18 levels.

Ford, who now plays defender for Sporting KC, was born in Olathe and played for youth soccer teams in the Kansas City area until he moved with his family to Colorado. He played at the University of Denver, where he was a two-time All-Summit League First Team selection and an All-America honoree in 2016.

Ford started in all 62 of his appearances, scoring five goals and assisting on three others. He helped lead his team to its first NCAA Men’s College Cup appearance in 2016.

After college, Ford signed with the Colorado Rapids in 2017. He started in 19 of the team’s 20 matches and accumulated 1,727 minutes of play and one goal. Ford ironically scored that one goal against Sporting KC on April 9, 2017. He was with the club until 2018.

Ford spent the 2021 season on loan to USL Championship side San Antonio FC, where he made 13 appearances and scored four goals. He played every minute of the team’s playoff run last November, where they lost to eventual champion Orange County SC in the conference finals.

The defender signed with Sporting KC in January 2022, ahead of last season, and started nine matches. His first action came off the bench on March 12 against his first club, the Colorado Rapids.

Sporting KC’s first match will be against the Portland Timbers on Feb. 25. The match will air on Apple TV at 9:30 p.m. from Providence Park.