Sporting KC midfielder Remi Walter and his wife Julie are expecting a child. (Photos via Instagram)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The Sporting Kansas City family welcomes a new member.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter and his wife Julie have announced the birth of their son Adonis.

Baby Adonis made his debut on Jan. 11 in good health, Walter posted on Instagram.

“It’s our happiest moment to announce that a baby boy has arrived in our family,” he said. “This new year couldn’t have started any better.”

The French couple married about two years ago before Remi’s move to Kansas City in 2021.

In 2022, he was the only Sporting KC player to start every regular season match, leading the club in minutes played.