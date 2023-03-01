Chiefs tight end and reigning Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, having been announced as the guest host for this week’s episode. Ahead of his appearance, Kelce got fans excited for what’s to come with a short teaser clip.

In the Indiana Jones-themed video, which features a spoof on an iconic scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Kelce can be seen removing the treasure, which is an SNL logo, and replacing it with the Lombardi Trophy, which unfortunately triggers a booby trap.

Kelce will host this Saturday night’s episode alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Kansas City’s star tight end is one of the league’s most outgoing personalities, so getting to see him take the stage for SNL should be a treat for football fans.

Now that he’s finally beginning to slow down his celebration of the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in the past four years, he’ll get to live out another lifelong dream on the set of one of the most iconic television programs ever.

Back in September, Kelce tweeted that going on SNL would “be a dream come true.” Fast forward a few months, and the eight-time Pro Bowl selection is set to make that dream a reality.

Based on the trailer, the 33-year-old’s appearance on SNL should be equally absurd and hilarious.