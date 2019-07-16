Sprinting towards success: Local athletes gear up for AAU Junior Olympics



WICHITA, KAN.(KSNW) – Four ICT area track athletes are getting a chance to showcase their talents on one of the biggest stages in the country at the Junior Olympics.

The 4×1 relay team from the Wichita Athletics Track Club is looking to grab a gold medal from the competition in Greensboro, North Carolina July 27-August 3.

“It feels amazing,” says runner Jon Avery. “It really makes you feel like you’re making a difference and you’re really out there giving it your all.”

The relay team has only lost one race this whole season and they are looking forward to running against some of the best athletes in the country.

“ I like a race when I race people that are faster than me, because then I’ll push myself,” says South High’s Serapis Artis. “All that adrenaline after you cross the finish line first, it feels amazing. You feel like you can do anything.”

Track program founder John Wright is excited for his runners to experience the competition, and hopes they can build a strong foundation for future stars.

“Anytime you have a young person that is this committed, you’re going to do what you have to do to make sure that they have what they need to reach their goals and to make themselves feel that they’re in the moment,” Wright says. “And right now, they’re in their moment.”

The team is raising money for the trip to North Carolina. Here is how you can help:



Here is how you can help the track club out.