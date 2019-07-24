Spurs sign former KU Power Forward to Exhibit 10 contract

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – MARCH 23: Dedric Lawson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives with the ball against Horace Spencer #0 of the Auburn Tigers during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(KSNW)-The search for a home in the NBA continues for some Kansas players, but it look like the search may be ending for former KU Jayhawk Dedric Lawson.

According to Jabari Young with The Athletic the Spurs have agreed to terms with Lawson to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum salary contract. It all allows players to earn up to $50,000 in bonus money if they are waived the NBA team and then report to the franchises G-League affiliate.

In his lone year on the court with the Jayhawks, Lawson was a third-team All-American. He lead the team in scoring and rebounding.