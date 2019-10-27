Sunday Night Football preview: Chiefs vs. Packers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  Tune in to KSN tonight at 6 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Packers.

With reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes out with a kneecap dislocation, how will the Chiefs stand up against Aaron Rodgers and the 6-1 Packers?

Watch as our Taylor Rocha breaks down both sides of the ball for this week’s Sunday Night Football match up.

