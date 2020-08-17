Tailgating prohibited, masks required, seating limited to 25% at K-State football games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State football games will look a little different for fans. The biggest changes, which were announced Monday:

Tailgating is banned

Fans must wear masks when entering the stadium and when they cannot keep six feet of separation

Only 25 percent of the seats will be filled

Once you leave the stadium, you can’t return

The university will sell beer and wine at the games

Riley County commissioners agreed to allow a provision to a health order that prohibits facilities allowing more than 2,000 people from opening during the coronavirus pandemic, the university’s athletic program said.

“While there is no reasonable way to guarantee that no fan could contract the virus, we will take every measure that we can to help,” Gene Taylor, K-State athletics director, said in a news release. “We all know our fans play a tremendous role in making our gameday environment one of the best in the Big 12, but ultimately each fan needs to make their own individual decision to attend games or not.”

The university will announce plans for ticketing later this week, the university said.

The first scheduled home game is a non-conference game against Arkansas State on Sept. 12th.

LATEST STORIES: