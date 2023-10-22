KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The significant others of the Kansas City Chiefs’ best players have become pretty close over the season.

Taylor Swift attended her fourth Chiefs game on Sunday when they hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in support of her beau Travis Kelce, and she has become fast friends with Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

Swift was at the game with a bracelet that had Kelce’s number 87 on it.

Kelce had a phenomenal start to the game with 143 receiving yards and a TD; it is the most first-half receiving yards in a game in his career.

It was also the 50th touchdown for the Mahomes-Kelce connection, the fourth most TDs for a QB-TE duo in NFL history.

After Kelce scored a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 24-17 lead before the half, Swift and Brittany Mahomes executed a handshake that included a hip bump with the 12-time Grammy winner and the fitness trainer/former soccer player.

Swift has only missed one game (Chiefs in Minnesota against the Vikings) since rumors spread that she and the star tight end were dating.

Last weekend, the new couple was spotted out and about together in New York City as both made appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

As Kelce adds to his legendary NFL career, he has a new leading lady right by his side during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl defense.