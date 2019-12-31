Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs clinch first-round bye as Fitzmagic, Dolphins stun Patriots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Chargers 31-21 behind big plays from Mecole Hardman and Damien Williams to earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Fans in Arrowhead Stadium on Week 17 were closely watching a game happing 1,400 miles away where the Miami Dolphins were able to pull of the 24-27 upset against the New England Patriots.

Now, Kansas City gets a first-round bye, a divisional game at Arrowhead and an easier road back to the conference title game.

New England will play in the Wild Card round for the first time since 2009.

The Chiefs will play in the NFL Divisional Round at home on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:05 p.m.