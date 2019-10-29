Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs drop third straight at home, Matt Moore delivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, in their first game without reigning NFL MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore exceeded expectations, completing 24-of-36 passes for 267 yards. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s defense failed to make crucial stops in the second half.

The game ended with a questionable decision by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He elected to punt on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas City 40-yard line with 5:13 left on the clock with his team down seven. The Chiefs failed to stop the Packers, and offense did not get another chance to take the field.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 8.