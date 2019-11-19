Live Now
Taylor’s Takeaways: Chiefs win ugly behind a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense in Mexico City

Sports

by: Taylor Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Chiefs snag a 24-17 win over the Chargers in Mexico City, and this time, it wasn’t Patrick Mahomes who carried the team to success. It was the defense.

While the Chiefs gave up 400 yards, they intercepted the Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers four times.

Now, the Chiefs hold onto a one-game lead over the AFC West division as they head into the bye week, before an important visit from the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 1.

