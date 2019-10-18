Breaking News
Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

Taylor’s Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes hurt, defense shines

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs snapped their 2-game losing streak with a 30-6 win against the Denver Broncos.

Bad news? Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee. Good news? Defense played angry.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories