Taylor’s Takeaways: Patrick Mahomes hurt, defense shines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs snapped their 2-game losing streak with a 30-6 win against the Denver Broncos.
Bad news? Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee. Good news? Defense played angry.
Watch as our Taylor Rocha shares her takeaways from Week 7.
