TBT Wichita Regional: The sights and sounds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, made its way to Wichita for the first time this week.

In the end, it would be the Golden Eagles, the team chocked full of Marquette alumni who would take home a share of more than 96-thousand dollars and a chance to play in the quarterfinals in Chicago.

For four days, we saw eight teams, including alumni teams from Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State compete in front of record setting crowds for the six year old Summer basketball tournament.

Here are some of the highlights.