TCU runs roughshod over winless Kansas in 59-23 victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes while running 58 yards for another score, TCU piled up 337 yards rushing in all, and the Horned Frogs ground out an easy 59-23 victory over winless Kansas on Saturday night.
Zach Evans ran for 100 yards on 12 carries, and Darwin Barlow added 83 yards rushing and a score, as the Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4 Big 12) bounced back from a lopsided loss to West Virginia in which they failed to reach the end zone.
The Jayhawks (0-8, 0-7) got virtually no production from Jalon Daniels and Thomas MacVittie before Miles Kendrick threw a pair of TD passes in relief.