Teddy Allen dismissed from Shocker basketball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball student-athlete Teddy Allen has been dismissed from the team, head Coach Gregg Marshall and Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced.

Last week, Allen was arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage to property and domestic violence.

“Coach Marshall and I met over the weekend to discuss the situation and the time that Teddy has spent within our program. We came to this decision jointly and agreed that this is best for the program. We wish Teddy well moving forward,” Boatright said.

“I’m both disappointed and sad, and I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more. I wish Teddy nothing but the best in his future,” Marshall said.

Allen transferred to Wichita State in May 2018 after a year at West Virginia.