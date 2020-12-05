Texas RBs pile up 311 yards, 6 TDs, clobber K-State 69-31

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 311 rushing yards and six touchdowns and Texas beat Kansas State 69-31 on Saturday. Coming into the game, Johnson had two touchdowns all season and Robinson hadn’t scored in his career. Robinson scored on runs of 12, 30 and 75 yarda. The Longhorns scored seven times on the ground, three apiece by Johnson and Robinson. It’s the most rushing touchdowns allowed in a game in school history by the Wildcats.  K-State’s Deuce Vaughn continued his impressive season, scoring twice and running for 125 yards while breaking the school record for rushing yards by a freshman with 517 this season.

