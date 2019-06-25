The Basketball Tournament: Single-session tickets on sale now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Single-session tickets for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Wichita Regional – July 25-28 at Charles Koch Arena — are on sale now, starting at just $15.

Fans may purchase seats online at GoShockers.com/Tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office — by phone (316-978-FANS) or in person (southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena) — during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

TBT is a $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event, broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks. The eight-team Wichita Regional includes alumni teams from Wichita State (The AfterShocks), Kansas (Self Made), Kansas State (Purple & Black), Colorado (Team Colorado) and Marquette (Golden Eagles). The winner earns a spot in next month’s TBT quarterfinals in Chicago.

Each session includes two games, with the exception of Sunday’s stand-alone championship game. Quarterfinal contests are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. CT on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26.

The AfterShocks will make their debut Thursday evening along with Self Made, Iowa United and Sideline Cancer. Purple-and-Black, Team Colorado, the Golden Eagles and the Fort Hood Wounded Warriors open on Friday night.

Winners take part in Saturday’s semifinal doubleheader, which begins at 1 p.m. CT. The championship is slated for 3 p.m. CT on Sunday.

For more information on TBT, visit thetournament.com.

Wichita Regional Single-Session Pricing: