49ers gear up for unexpected opponent in NFL playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We now know who the 49ers will be on the field with this Saturday but it’s not the team a lot of fans expected.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming to town which means there could be a sea of purple in the Bay Area.

The Vikings got here by going into New Orleans and beating the 13-3 Saints in the Superdome.

Minnesota went up 20-10 and hung on to win 26-20 in overtime.

Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the opening drive of overtime to seal the game.

The Vikings hope to continue to shock the NFL world as they look to take down a 13-3 opponent for the third straight week.

No matter where they are playing, they say being doubted only fuels them.

“It’s always nice to keep playing and I have a ton of respect for the New Orleans Saints, for Drew Brees, for all the players they have, for Sean Payton, he does an unbelievable job here. You know, we were just fortunate to win today but uh, but uh, yeah it feels good to be doubted and be able to come up with a win,” Coach Mike Zimmer said.

On Monday, the 49ers opened as a 7-point favorite over the Vikings.