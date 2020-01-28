Andy Reid says former Chiefs QB Alex Smith took Patrick Mahomes under his wing

Live Now
President Trump's impeachment trial: Defense team case against impeachment
MIAMI (WDAF) — Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday during a news conference in Miami that former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith played a key role in preparing current quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be successful in the NFL.

“He wasn’t asked to do this, but he let Patrick into his world,” The Chiefs head coach told a room full of reporters.

He said Smith let Mahomes tag along both on and off of the field to show him how to study, diet and work his family into the NFL during the 2017 season.

“He was humble around Alex,” Reid said describing Mahomes. “He didn’t try to over step his bounds with Alex, yet competed.”

Reid continued to rave about Smith and Mahomes.

“I joke about it, but it’s true that Patrick couldn’t pay Alex enough for what he gave him in that experience,” Reid told reporters.

At the end of that season the Chiefs traded Smith to Washington in the offseason. Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018 and needed multiple operations. He’s had a long road to recovery, but he said he plans to play football again. When he returns to the field remains to be seen though. He has barely spoken publicly in the year since he was hurt.

