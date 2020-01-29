1  of  2
BBB: Beware of Super Bowl ticket scams

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hard Rock Stadium is seen along side of the new new gondolas during a tour of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You still have time to head down to Miami for the Super Bowl, but it’s also a time scammers are trying to steal your money.

For most people, tickets are not cheap. You’ll only find them on secondary markets, and the prices start in the $4,000 price range.

The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be careful if you’re searching for Super Bowl tickets online. There are several websites offering you seats to the Big Game. The BBB is urging you to do your homework. They say you have to be mindful of not only private sellers, but also some people who might be posing as a legitimate company. The BBB is telling you to research the company and see if they’re a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

“If they are a member and if your ticket does end up being fraudulent and you have any issues with that ticket, they offer a 200% guarantee so you not only get your money back, but you also double your money,” said Denise Groene, state director for the BBB of Kansas.

Groene did say there are good people out there who are trying to sell their Super Bowl Tickets. But there is no consumer protection if you’re buying directly from an individual. As of Tuesday, no one reported any ticket scams to the BBB.

The bottom line: if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And there are more helpful tips you can follow from the BBB when it comes to tickets, lodging, merchandise and everything Super Bowl here.

