Boy's science fair project concludes Tom Brady is a cheater, advances to next round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - A 10-year-old Lexington, Kentucky boy took on "Deflategate" as his science fair project, aiming to prove that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a cheater.

Ace Davis wanted to show that deflated footballs did in fact give Brady a competitive advantage back in 2015.

He put it to the test by throwing footballs at various inflations and calculating the average. He determined that the least-inflated football traveled the farthest, which in the end, proved his hypothesis.

Davis ended up winning first place at the science fair and became an internet sensation after his dad boasted about the win on Facebook.

The next phase of the competition will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on the day before the Super Bowl.