Boy's science fair project concludes Tom Brady is a cheater, advances to next round
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - A 10-year-old Lexington, Kentucky boy took on "Deflategate" as his science fair project, aiming to prove that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a cheater.
Ace Davis wanted to show that deflated footballs did in fact give Brady a competitive advantage back in 2015.
He put it to the test by throwing footballs at various inflations and calculating the average. He determined that the least-inflated football traveled the farthest, which in the end, proved his hypothesis.
Davis ended up winning first place at the science fair and became an internet sensation after his dad boasted about the win on Facebook.
The next phase of the competition will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on the day before the Super Bowl.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kansans optimistic on passenger rail to...
- Retired Trooper sentenced to 1 year federal...
- An elderly woman is dead, 2 others seriously...
- GOP lawmakers in Kansas pushing ahead with tax...
- Project Wichita talks about master plan
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Strongest tornado in 8 decades hits Cuba; 3...
- Rescuers search in deep mud after Brazil dam...
- Insurance claims from deadly California...
- Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the...
- 'Catch-up for years' as backlogged immigration...