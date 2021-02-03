Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime according to inspirebrands.com. The Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The restaurant is offering free six-count wings if the game this Sunday goes into overtime. This deal is for everyone in the U.S. and Canada. If there’s overtime, the deal will happen on Feb. 22 from 4-7 p.m. local time. No purchase is necessary to redeem the free wings. Limit of one free order per customer.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime. Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings,” said Rita Patel to inspirebrands.com, chief marketing officer for Buffalo Wild Wings.

This is the third year Buffalo Wild Wings has offered free wings