Defending NFC champions Rams eliminated from playoff race

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks at a news conference after the Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t shake their Super Bowl hangover and will miss the playoffs after an up-and-down season.

They had a chance to put all that aside if they could make a stop against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the defense allowed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to convert twice on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning field goal that eliminated the Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 loss.

The Rams opened their NFC championship defense with three straight wins, but a three-game losing streak followed. They never really found their groove again.

