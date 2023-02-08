**Watch above for Fox 8 drone video from above State Farm Stadium

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has plenty of championship history when it comes to football. But they have never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Super Bowl Sunday will be on February 12. You can watch live on FOX 8 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nick Sirianni, 41, won a lot in his younger days. He played college football at the Division III powerhouse, Mount Union, where he won three national championships.

“Long, tall, lean, long hands, big hands, quick and fast, the boys were all track athletes because their dad coached them all in track and football in high school,” said Larry Kehres, Sirrani’s head football coach at Mount Union.

Kehres has plenty of stories to share about his former wide receiver, but there is one that stands out from all the rest.

“Nick got a 15-yard penalty following a touchdown reception for celebrating right in the endzone and the fans are pretty close to the goal line here at Mount Union, and I wasn’t happy about it, we’re going to back up 15 yards and it was a pretty big game, but he was giving his older brother a hug,” he said.

Sirianni’s coaching career began at the same place where he won his national championships, Mount Union. He was the son of a coach growing up, and coaching runs deep in the Sirianni family.

“Mike was on his way to an outstanding coaching career when Nick was playing, so I could kind of see Nick perhaps following in the footsteps of Mike who is a Washington and Jefferson football coach, brother Jay went home and won two state titles coaching the high school team that their father had been a coach of,” he said.

Siranni already has the 3-time national champion title on his resume, he’s hoping to add Super Bowl champion this weekend.

Interesting note on Sirianni, his first NFL coaching job came with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent four seasons there coaching mostly the offense. He was not retained by Andy Reid when Reid was hired in Kansas City. Now Reid will face off against Sirianni in Super Bowl 57.