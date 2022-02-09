LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone can speak about the highs and lows of Cincinnati Bengals football it is Darrin Simmons. He has had a front row seat in 19 seasons as special teams coordinator.

Simmons arrived in 2003 after Marvin Lewis was hired as head coach to turn around a franchise that had experienced 12 straight losing seasons.

Lewis would lead the Bengals to seven postseason trips in 16 seasons, but they could never break through with a playoff victory.

After Cincinnati went 5-27-1 during Zac Taylor’s first two seasons, Cincinnati’s road to a playoff spot appeared further than ever. But the Bengals have been one of the NFL’s best stories in the past 10 years.

Simmons grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1991.