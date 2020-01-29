Excitement for Super Bowl builds in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (KSNW) – KSN News is your place for Big Game coverage and the excitement is starting to build as we get closer to kick-off.
On Tuesday night, cameras caught Shakira rehearsing for the halftime show. Fireworks were also seen going off.
Earlier Tuesday, some locals were down on South Beach taking in the scene and hanging out along Ocean Beach Drive.
LATEST STORIES:
- Abortion rights forces see Tennessee as warning for Kansas
- Couple furious after they say Target employee ‘cut up’ hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards
- Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle the life of Super Bowl party
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach overlooked but not underappreciated
- Rapper Missy Elliott, H.E.R. team up for Pepsi Super Bowl ad