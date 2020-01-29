Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period
1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Centre - USD 397 Garden City - USD 457 Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick Friendship meals Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Hesston - USD 460 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Newton Nazarene Church Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Ulysses - USD 214 Whitewater Community Church Wichita - Trinity Academy

Fans, players attempt to spell last name of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Big Game

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — G-A-R-O-P-P-OHNO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could become a household name with a Super Bowl win come Sunday – even if fans don’t know how to spell it.

The quarterback, who gave opposing defenses headaches all year, has a last name that is torching the minds of some NFL faithful days before the Super Bowl.

Maybe that’s why the quarterback is known as Jimmy G.

Whether there were too many A’s or not enough P’s, watch above to see fans and NFL players fail at correctly spelling the 49ers starting quarterback’s last name.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories