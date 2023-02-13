WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans got up early Monday to shop for new Chiefs championship merchandise. They wanted to show off their pride after their team beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII.

In Wichita, Academy Sports and Outdoors opened two hours early. When the doors opened at 7 a.m., there were boxes of championship T-shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps waiting for the few fans who showed up early.

Edith Carter was one of the first shoppers in the store. She said there was a line the last time the Chiefs won the big game, so she wasn’t taking any chances.

“I was here last night, but they closed,” she said. “They weren’t open after the game.”

Carter bought items for several family members and herself.

Jim Moreland was another one of the early-morning shoppers.

“Just got to represent the Chiefs after the big win,” he said.

He said this victory was just as great as the last one.

“My voice finally came back a little bit this morning,” Moreland said. “I think I lost my voice last night, but it was a pretty exciting game.”

He said he got up early to have the best selection of Chiefs gear.

Rally House stores had championship merchandise Sunday night but sold out quickly. More items are expected soon.

You will also see merchandise at other local stores, if not Monday, then in the next few days.