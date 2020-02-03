Katie Sowers makes history as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers talks with players before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Katie Sowers made history, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

The first woman coach to help win a Lombardi Trophy remains up for grabs. Sowers came in as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers who just happened to be the first woman and first openly gay coach to coach in this game.

She missed out on capping her trailblazing night by winning a championship ring when the 49ers blew a 10-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Her night featured a 60-second Microsoft commercial thanking her for knocking down another door for women.

LATEST STORIES: