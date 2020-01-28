1  of  64
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District of Kansas Attica - USD 511 Bucklin - USD 459 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Comanche County - USD 300 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Joy Center Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City WP CardioPulminary Rehab Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Garden City Community College Haviland - USD 474 Healy Public Schools - USD 468 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Holcomb - USD 363 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny CountySenior Center Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal City Transit Macksville - USD 351 Meade - USD 226 Meade Senior Center / Meals on Weels Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Oakley - USD 274 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Rolla - USD 217 Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Spearville - USD 381 St John-Hudson - USD 350 Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Ulysses - USD 214 WaKeeney - USD 208 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita County Senior Center

Local businesses looking to cash in as thousands flood Miami for Super Bowl week

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — With thousands of people expected to flood Miami for Super Bowl week, local businesses are eager to cash in.

“It’s going to be crazy,” a bartender at Havana 1957 said. “We’re expecting a lot of traffic.”

Nearly 300,000 people are expected to arrive in South Florida this week, and local businesses along the Lincoln Road Mall strip are going above and beyond to attract guests as they hit the beach.

“We went to the beach yesterday and it was fully packed,” tourist Brianna Sovring said. “We barely found a spot.”

With the Big Game just days away, many storefronts are decked out with displays featuring Super Bowl LIV footballs and plenty of team swag.

And with temperatures expected in the 70s all week long, bartender Michel Alvarez said he expects his restaurant to thrive with an influx of tourists in town looking to experience authentic Cuban cuisine — and possibly one of their classic Mojitos, too.

“Cheers!” Alvarez said after showing Nexstar’s Blair Ledet how he mixes up their flagship cocktail.

“I’m planning to make good money and go on vacation,” he added.

Alvarez also offered his take on who will prevail on Sunday.

“San Francisco, Super Bowl 2020, we’re going to be champions.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories