LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, KSN’s Jason Lamb covered the story of Tom Patterson and Steve Tazumi, twin brothers that were separated at birth but have since been reunited, who are cheering on the opposing teams in Super Bowl LVII.

Less than 24 hours after the story aired, the brothers were gifted tickets to go watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philidelphia Eagles battle it out in person at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tom’s wife, Nikki, heard of the news when Steve, her brother-in-law’s wife, Rose, called and told her.

“I was leaving the house because I’d been telling Tom I’ve had all of our Chiefs clothes sitting on the dining room table, all packed and ready to go, ’cause I’ve just been believing that somebody’s going to send them to the Super Bowl,” Nikki said. “I leave the house to go grab a few things ’cause I’m still determined we’re going to Arizona, and she said, ‘Nikki, somebody is sending them to the Super Bowl.'”

“We’ll also have tickets for the Super Bowl experience,” Tom said.

Tom said being gifted tickets is unbelievable.

“It’s a blessing. [It’ll] be excited to see Travis beat his brother Jason, but also [I’ll] be glad to see my brother, and it’ll just be a dream come true,” said Tom. “[I] never thought we’d ever make it to a Super Bowl, and the crazy thing is, [it’s] a super bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Nikki and Rose are also going to Arizona.

Tom says he is blessed to have Nikki as a wife.

“She is the one that got this all rolling and going,” said Tom.

Tom says the Super Bowl has two great teams in it this year, but for who is going to win, Tom says, “What about those Chiefs?!”