SCOTTSDALE, Ari. (KSNW) — KSN’s Sports Director Zach Martin is in Scottsdale, Arizona, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium for the chance to win Super Bowl LVII.

Before making it to The Big Game, Zach headed over to Pub Rock Live, the self-proclaimed number-one Chiefs bar in Arizona, to attend its free kickoff party.

Pub Rock Operations Manager Sean Cobb says when they purchased the bar back in 2013, there were no Chiefs bars in the area and that big games like this are exactly why they decided to become the number one watering hole for the fanbase.

“This is a dream come true right now to be able to put a five-day event on for all these fans coming out and to give them a home away from home is just really exciting for us,” Cobb said.

Zach says Chiefs fans from across the country in attendance will be met by Chiefs legends Christian Okoye, Nick Lowery and Neil Smith, all of who will be signing autographs for $20.

One fan spotted was an Andy Reid look-alike.

If you are already in Arizona, Zach says to stop by and say hi!