WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan will be holding a “Chiefs Kingdom” sign on Monday at noon at the corner of Main and Central. It came after a friendly wager between Sullivan and Sheriff Jeff Easter last week.

Sullivan, who came to Wichita from Philadelphia, was rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. He challenged Easter to hold a “Fly Eagles Fly” sign if Philadelphia came out ahead. However, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 late in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LVII.

It was an exciting back-and-forth game that saw the Chiefs claw back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

One of the few gripes for football fans — particularly Eagles fans — was the anti-climatic ending.

The Chiefs were driving and faced third-and-8 at the Eagles 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But officials flagged Bradberry for defensive holding, which negated the incompletion and, more importantly, gave the Chiefs a first down.

Kansas City was essentially able to run out the clock from that point forward. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon made a smart move on the ensuing down, purposefully sliding 2 yards short of the goal line instead of scoring a touchdown.

Mahomes then was able to kneel twice as the clock ran down after the Eagles used their final timeout.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining that proved to be the winner.