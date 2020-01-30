1  of  2
Super Bowl ads: The game before the game

The Big Game

by: NBC News

Advertisers are rolling out their Super Bowl campaigns ahead of the big game.

“It really allows you to get more mileage out of such a big moment for the brand,” says Adweek’s Diana Pearl.

Advertisers spend $5.6 million just to air a 30-second commercial and even more is spent making them.

Still, some companies are resisting the early release trend, keeping their ads secret until game day.

Last year’s Bud Light “Game of Thrones” crossover was a prime example. 

“You need to know that it will be an ad that will get people talking and that you’ll get that social buzz after the fact,” Pearl says.
  
That’s what presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is counting on with his Super Bowl campaign ad, as is the man he’s trying to replace, President Trump.

